‎IPOB: Court orders Senator Abaribe to produce Kanu

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered Senator Eyninnaya Abaribe, and two others that signed as sureties for the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to produce him in court and explain the IPOB leader’s whereabouts.

Nnamdi Kanu’s whereabouts is yet to be known following the invasing of his home in Umuahia by men of the Nigerian Army, under the Operation Python Dance II.

The federal government is prosecuting Kanu and three others before a Federal High Court in Abuja on a five count criminal charge of treasonable felony.

He was however granted bail on April 24, on health grounds by Justice Binta Nyako.

Those who stood surety for him were the Chairman of the Senate’s South East Caucus, Eyinnaya Abaribe; a Jewish priest, Immanuu-El Shalom and an accountant and Abuja resident, Tochukwu Uchendu.

Before yesterday’s proceeding, the federal government in one of the applications had asked the court to revoke the bail granted to Kanu, which appeared to have been allegedly breached by the IPOB leader since he was allowed home on bail.

When the case came up Tuesday, Kanu was absent in court while his three co-defendants were produced in court by prison officials.

His counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, told the judge that his client had been missing after soldiers invaded the IPOB leader’s home‎ on September 14, and that the Nigerian Army was in the best position to produce the defendant.

Meanwhile, a lawyer, Mr. Ogechi Ogunna, who appeared for Abaribe, informed the court that his client had filed a motion seeking to be discharged as Kanu’s surety.

But ‎the two other sureties, Immanuel Shalum Okabenmabu and Tochukwu Uchendu, were absent from court and not represented by any lawyer on Tuesday.

Responding to Abaribe’s application, Justice Nyako said his motion could not be heard until Kanu was produced in court.

Justice Nyako gave three options for Senator Abaribe’s to fulfill.

One of the options was for Abaribe to produce the defendant in court and then apply to be discharged as a surety.

The other option the judge gave was for Abaribe to be ready to forfeit his N100m bail bond.

While the third option ‎was for Abaribe to request to be given time to produce the defendant in court.

Abaribe’s counsel, Ogunna replied saying, “he (Abaribe) is not in a position to do any of these.”