The Sun News
Latest
27th November 2017 - ‎Ekiti 2018: I’m better than 20 of Fayose’s anointed candidates – Dele Okeya
27th November 2017 - Work for sustenance of peace, Wike tells Ateke
27th November 2017 - Maina: Over 66 accounts used in pension fraud –Malami
27th November 2017 - Abia 2019: World Igbo Congress vows to stop Ikpeazu’s re-election
27th November 2017 - Boko Haram invades military base, kills 3 soldiers
27th November 2017 - Restructuring does not mean secession –Dickson
27th November 2017 - Buhari’ll address South East marginalisation -Kalu
27th November 2017 - IBB’s 2015 plot against Buhari exposed
27th November 2017 - Atiku plots mass movement to PDP
27th November 2017 - Fireworks over Discos’ threat to dump power assets
Home / National / ‎Ekiti 2018: I’m better than 20 of Fayose’s anointed candidates – Dele Okeya

‎Ekiti 2018: I’m better than 20 of Fayose’s anointed candidates – Dele Okeya

— 27th November 2017

…As APC leaders call for drastic measure to reduce number of aspirants

From: Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Former Board Chairman, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, and Ekiti State ex-commissioner for works and housing, Dele Okeya, who is currently aspiring to be governor of the state under the platform of the All Progressives congress (APC), has said that he is better than 20 of the anointed aspirant of Governor Ayodele Fayose who is deputy governor Olusola Kolapo.
Okeya, who boasted that he has more experience in governance and managing government institutions, described Kolapo as a greenhorn who cannot win the forthcoming governorship election with him as the APC’s flagbearer.
Okeya spoke while hosting party APC state delegates from all the local government areas of the state at his house in Emure yesterday.
He was reacting governor’s Fayose’s recent claims that he chose to support his deputy because he was instructed by God to so do. And that Kolapo has remained a well behaved and wonderful deputy who has the love of Ekiti people at heart.
But dismissing Kolapo as a political neophyte, Okeya said: ” I am a thorough-bred politician. I was born into a political dynasty. My father, Pa Ade Okeya, was voted into the Western House of assembly in Ibadan in the 1960s to become a minister thereafter. During the Adekunle Ajasin regime in old Ondo, he also became the special adviser on localgovernment and chieftaincy affairs. He was also a member of the House of Assembly in 1979 in the same old Ondo State. My elder brother, Pade okeya was once Chairman of Ise-Orun local government council and ihave hheld several positions at the federal level and transverse the length and breadth of this country and beyond doing my booming business.
“When I become the governor, I want to show Ekiti that government can work for the people. My government will reward all who work for us and i will run an all inclusive government. We are currently in darkness in Ekiti and I have come to bring light. You know me, I have integrity.
“I am a very comfortable man, I am not coming. To government to steal your money. I want Ekiti people to know that the government can work for the people. Government is not working. For us now. Governor Fayose has failed to pay workers’ salaries, we will get rid of his government.
“I am better than 20 of Fayose’s Deputy, Olusola Kolapo. He is a novice in politics. He doesn’t understand government like we do. You know me very well. I have helped many of you when I was in government. I am assuring you that once I get there, with your support, I will ensure that you all enjoy governance.no one will be left out.”
Also speaking at the meeting included Director General of Dele Okeya for Governor campaign, Kehinde Babatola from Ilemeje, Tosin Olotu, Tunde Adebayo from Ikole, Ogunyemi Akinola, Aremo of Emure Ekiti, Femi Ogundare, APC state youth leader , John Olumuyiwa Filani from Ikole and Kingsley Ogunbolude who described Okeya as a man with listening ear who would recognise everyone,old, young and middle aged.
“I am following Okeya because he is one we can be proud of,he would not steal your money, Don’t give us in north again, we have done it. Don’t give it to central, they are okay. Give it to south, for equity and fairness, ” Ogunbolu said.
Calling for drastic measure to reduce the swelling number of aspirants daily emerging on the party’s platform to contest for the 2018 governorship poll, elder Filani said there is a dire and urgent need to reduce the numbers in each senatorial district to three and ensure that all those eventually coming for the primaries in April 2018 are only nine.
“We must not jeopardise the golden chance that the governorship this around would go the South. North has had it for two times while central from which the incumbent governor hails, has had it for three times. We must advise the party body in the state to put up measures to reduce the swelling number which at the last count is over 40. We must also ensure that Okeya is contesting against only two. From the South. This way, we will ensure it is only the South who gets it because our friends in PDP are already selling a southern. Candidate so our party must be smart enough to carry a very vibrant South aspirant like Okeya so we can coast home to victory,” he said.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

‎Ekiti 2018: I’m better than 20 of Fayose’s anointed candidates – Dele Okeya

— 27th November 2017

…As APC leaders call for drastic measure to reduce number of aspirants From: Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Former Board Chairman, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, and Ekiti State ex-commissioner for works and housing, Dele Okeya, who is currently aspiring to be governor of the state under the platform of the All Progressives congress (APC), has…

  • Work for sustenance of peace, Wike tells Ateke

    — 27th November 2017

    • Always appreciate God, gov charges Rivers people From Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged the new Amanyanabo of Okochiri town, King Michael Ateke Tom, to invest in the sustenance of peace in Okrika, in furtherance of the peace-building measures across the state. Wike gave the charge at the weekend, in his address…

  • Maina: Over 66 accounts used in pension fraud –Malami

    — 27th November 2017

    By Job Osazuwa Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Shehu Abubakar Malami (SAN), has revealed the existence of over 66 accounts allegedly operated by an unnamed pensions’ fraud syndicate. This comes amid growing criticism that has rocked the Buhari-led administration following the reinstatement of an embattled former chairman of the Presidential Taskforce…

  • Abia 2019: World Igbo Congress vows to stop Ikpeazu’s re-election

    — 27th November 2017

    From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia. The World Igbo Youth Congress (WIYC) has said it would do everything within its power  to stop the re-election of Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu 2019. The WIYC alleged that since Ikpeazu has not done anything tangible to merit a second term, it would rather back President Muhammadu Buhari for…

  • Boko Haram invades military base, kills 3 soldiers

    — 27th November 2017

    State govt to turn founder’s house to museum From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Three soldiers were killed and six others injured in a raid by Boko Haram, on Magumeri, in Borno State, last Saturday. Boko Haram attacked Magumeri, about 35 kilometres north of Maiduguri, the state capital, at about 6:00pm, last Saturday. The Nigerian Army said…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share