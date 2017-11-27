‎Ekiti 2018: I’m better than 20 of Fayose’s anointed candidates – Dele Okeya

…As APC leaders call for drastic measure to reduce number of aspirants

From: Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Former Board Chairman, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, and Ekiti State ex-commissioner for works and housing, Dele Okeya, who is currently aspiring to be governor of the state under the platform of the All Progressives congress (APC), has said that he is better than 20 of the anointed aspirant of Governor Ayodele Fayose who is deputy governor Olusola Kolapo.

Okeya, who boasted that he has more experience in governance and managing government institutions, described Kolapo as a greenhorn who cannot win the forthcoming governorship election with him as the APC’s flagbearer.

Okeya spoke while hosting party APC state delegates from all the local government areas of the state at his house in Emure yesterday.

He was reacting governor’s Fayose’s recent claims that he chose to support his deputy because he was instructed by God to so do. And that Kolapo has remained a well behaved and wonderful deputy who has the love of Ekiti people at heart.

But dismissing Kolapo as a political neophyte, Okeya said: ” I am a thorough-bred politician. I was born into a political dynasty. My father, Pa Ade Okeya, was voted into the Western House of assembly in Ibadan in the 1960s to become a minister thereafter. During the Adekunle Ajasin regime in old Ondo, he also became the special adviser on localgovernment and chieftaincy affairs. He was also a member of the House of Assembly in 1979 in the same old Ondo State. My elder brother, Pade okeya was once Chairman of Ise-Orun local government council and ihave hheld several positions at the federal level and transverse the length and breadth of this country and beyond doing my booming business.

“When I become the governor, I want to show Ekiti that government can work for the people. My government will reward all who work for us and i will run an all inclusive government. We are currently in darkness in Ekiti and I have come to bring light. You know me, I have integrity.

“I am a very comfortable man, I am not coming. To government to steal your money. I want Ekiti people to know that the government can work for the people. Government is not working. For us now. Governor Fayose has failed to pay workers’ salaries, we will get rid of his government.

“I am better than 20 of Fayose’s Deputy, Olusola Kolapo. He is a novice in politics. He doesn’t understand government like we do. You know me very well. I have helped many of you when I was in government. I am assuring you that once I get there, with your support, I will ensure that you all enjoy governance.no one will be left out.”

Also speaking at the meeting included Director General of Dele Okeya for Governor campaign, Kehinde Babatola from Ilemeje, Tosin Olotu, Tunde Adebayo from Ikole, Ogunyemi Akinola, Aremo of Emure Ekiti, Femi Ogundare, APC state youth leader , John Olumuyiwa Filani from Ikole and Kingsley Ogunbolude who described Okeya as a man with listening ear who would recognise everyone,old, young and middle aged.

“I am following Okeya because he is one we can be proud of,he would not steal your money, Don’t give us in north again, we have done it. Don’t give it to central, they are okay. Give it to south, for equity and fairness, ” Ogunbolu said.

Calling for drastic measure to reduce the swelling number of aspirants daily emerging on the party’s platform to contest for the 2018 governorship poll, elder Filani said there is a dire and urgent need to reduce the numbers in each senatorial district to three and ensure that all those eventually coming for the primaries in April 2018 are only nine.

“We must not jeopardise the golden chance that the governorship this around would go the South. North has had it for two times while central from which the incumbent governor hails, has had it for three times. We must advise the party body in the state to put up measures to reduce the swelling number which at the last count is over 40. We must also ensure that Okeya is contesting against only two. From the South. This way, we will ensure it is only the South who gets it because our friends in PDP are already selling a southern. Candidate so our party must be smart enough to carry a very vibrant South aspirant like Okeya so we can coast home to victory,” he said.