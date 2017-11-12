‎Ekiti 2018: Don’t drag Presidency into your guber ambition, group warns Fayemi

From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

A group, under the aegis of Ekiti Concerned Democrats, (ECD), which is an offshoot of the All Progressive Congress (APC) party in the state, has warned a former governor of the state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who is also current Minister of Mines and Steel Development, not to drag the Presidency into his ambition to have another shot at the governorship of the state ahead of next year’s election.

In a release made available to journalists, on Saturday and signed by the group’s secretary, Omotayo Adigun, the group said: “Our attention and indeed, that of other concerned members of the APC in Ekiti has been drawn to a rumor making the rounds based on a report in the National daily that reads:” Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi plans to seek President Muhammadu Buhari’s permission to contest the Ekiti State governorship election billed for July 14, 2018. An associate of the minster (Fayemi) who confided in our correspondent said that the minster planned to take another shot at the Ekiti State Government House which he lost to Ayo Fayose in 2014.”

“Our position therefore is that Fayemi and his co-travelers must stop parading this rumor as it is already intimidating other aspirants on the platform of the APC (based on the purported involvement of the Presidency) who are already having an erroneous impression that the presidency plans to impose him on other aspirants in the forthcoming primaries of the party.

“Fayemi is an adult and he should be free to take personal decision without seeking anybody’s permission afterall it was not any principal that brought him from Ghana to come contest in 2007.

“We therefore urge the presidency to denounce such unwholesome development as the party members have strong faith in President Buhari’s integrity and are sure that he would rather allow for a free and fair election. The ECD said it was unbecoming of Fayemi to sell lies to the public after deceiving his followers of pursuing “Ekitigate” for over three years all in a bid to pursue an ambition which they described as doomed from the start.”

Meanwhile, when called to react to ECD’s position, Chief Press Secretary to Fayemi, Yinka Oyebode simply replied: ” I am educating you on your job, go and read the interview that the so called group is reacting to. Any group can come up with anything. You are supposed to go and read that story yourself. I am not reacting to what the group said.”