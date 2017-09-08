The Sun News
Latest
8th September 2017 - ‎Court order DSS to grant it’s detained Director access to lawyers, Doctors, family members
8th September 2017 - Don’t arrest Kanu,  Onyema Air Peace CEO warns
8th September 2017 - Dalung threatens to unleash EFCC, police on ex-sports federation bosses
8th September 2017 - BREAKING: LASU governing council sacks ASUU chairman, vice, 15 others
8th September 2017 - LASU sacks ASUU boss, 15 others
8th September 2017 - 3 firms ask court to quash Diezani property forfeiture order
8th September 2017 - BREAKING: Alhassan must resign, says APC
8th September 2017 - Alhassan never Buharist, outburst not a surprise – El-Rufai 
8th September 2017 - PH escapee ritualist re-arrested in Jos
8th September 2017 - Oando confirms 40th AGM holds Monday
Home / National / ‎Court order DSS to grant it’s detained Director access to lawyers, Doctors, family members

‎Court order DSS to grant it’s detained Director access to lawyers, Doctors, family members

— 8th September 2017

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Department of States Service (DSS) to allow it’s retired Director, Abba Kaka Mohammed currently in its custody unfettered access to his Doctors, family members and his lawyers.
Justice Bababtunde Quadri who issued the order further directed that the detained former spy be allowed access to specialised diet and personal medication.
Mohammed, retired last year as an Assistant Director, Office of the Director General, ADODG, performing the role of a Chief of Staff to the Director-General of the SSS, Lawal Daura
Although, there are speculations that the former Director was arrested by the DSS over his alleged ties to Ibrahim Magu, the 22 paragraphs affidavit deposed to by his daughter, Hajiya Fatima Abba did not disclose the reason for his arrest.
However, the DSS said he was detained on alleged gun running offence.
He was arrested by DSS agents on July 17 but had neither been released not charged to court ever since.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

  • Don’t arrest Kanu,  Onyema Air Peace CEO warns

    — 8th September 2017

      BY LOUIS IBAH Chairman/CEO of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema has cautioned the Federal Government against arresting the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu saying the secessionist advocate was open to peaceful negotiations with the Federal Government. Onyema, spoke in Lagos on Friday at a speech to declare open…

  • BREAKING: LASU governing council sacks ASUU chairman, vice, 15 others

    — 8th September 2017

    Demotes 2 staffs By Gabriel Dike The Governing Council, Lagos State University (LASU) has sacked 20 staff including the chairman and vice chairman of the Academic Staff union of Universities (ASUU) for alleged misconduct. The decision to sack the affected staff, according to LASU official bulletin released on Friday was taken by the Prof Adebayo…

  • LASU sacks ASUU boss, 15 others

    — 8th September 2017

    By Gabriel Dike The Governing Council, Lagos State University (LASU) has sacked 20 workers including the chairman and vice chairman of the Academic Staff union of Universities (ASUU) for alleged misconduct. The decision to sack the affected staff, according to LASU official bulletin released Friday was taken by the Prof Adebayo Ninolowo-led governing council that met…

  • 3 firms ask court to quash Diezani property forfeiture order

    — 8th September 2017

      By Lukman Olabiyi Three companies have approached the Federal High Court Lagos, to stop permanent forfeiture of 56 houses allegedly bought between 2011 and 2013 for $21,982,224 million (N3,320,000,000 billion) by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke. The companies: Chapel Properties Limited, Blue Nile Estate Limited, and Vistapoint Property Development Limited. were…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share