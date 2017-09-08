‎Court order DSS to grant it’s detained Director access to lawyers, Doctors, family members

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Department of States Service (DSS) to allow it’s retired Director, Abba Kaka Mohammed currently in its custody unfettered access to his Doctors, family members and his lawyers.

Justice Bababtunde Quadri who issued the order further directed that the detained former spy be allowed access to specialised diet and personal medication.

Mohammed, retired last year as an Assistant Director, Office of the Director General, ADODG, performing the role of a Chief of Staff to the Director-General of the SSS, Lawal Daura

Although, there are speculations that the former Director was arrested by the DSS over his alleged ties to Ibrahim Magu, the 22 paragraphs affidavit deposed to by his daughter, Hajiya Fatima Abba did not disclose the reason for his arrest.

However, the DSS said he was detained on alleged gun running offence.

He was arrested by DSS agents on July 17 but had neither been released not charged to court ever since.