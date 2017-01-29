French presidential race heats up— 29th January 2017
A new chapter has opened in France’s closely contested presidential election campaign on Sunday as Socialists voted…
(By Gabriel Dike) Despite a last minute effort by the Federal Government to stave-off a nationwide strike,…
(ABUJA) The Federal Government of Nigeria has denied that it had imported and flooded the country with Genetically…
To douse speculation over the health condition of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Government on Sunday released…
By Ayo Alonge A political group known as Mainland Independent Group (MIG) has organised its annual…
By CHIDI OBINECHE They are supermen of gnosis; the type that transformed vast wastelands in other climes…
By Ayo Alonge, [email protected] With over 24 years of chairing the affairs of his automobile dealership, Akeem…
From Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja Facts have emerged that the Federal Government lost over $30 billion following a…
…Generation tumbles to 112.20MW By Adewale Sanyaolu Except urgent measures are taking by the Federal Government to…
Professor Oluremi Sonaiya, the 2015 Presidential Candidate of KOWA Party, says transparency must be the watchword in…
Roger Federer won his 18th career Grand Slam, beating longtime rival Rafael Nadal in an epic five-set…
The Minister of Sport and Youth Development,, Mr. Solomon Dalung, on Sunday announced the death of his…
(By Fred Ezeh – ABUJA) The Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Christopher Thornley, has disclosed that Nigeria…
(By Obinna Odogwu – EKWULOBIA) Plans are underway to establish Israeli-style kibbutz (farm settlements) in the seven Igbo-speaking states…
The increasing incidence of Lassa fever in seven states in the country is worrisome. The Federal Government…
–Okawa Shaznay, award-winning Nollywood actress By Christy Anyanwu Okawa Shaznay is a Nollywood actress from Bamenda, Cameroon…
Governors, leaders meet to plot way forward ‘It is in our interest to unite as a region,…
Abuja Archdiocese wants missing priest back, 16 months after kidnap By MAGNUS EZE Forlorn and absent-minded, with…
From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The 2016 Christmas has come and gone, but for the people of Awka-Etiti…
By Bolatito Adebayo Nollywood diva and entrepreneur, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry is a household name. The popular Yoruba actress…
Yemi Adebiyi is the author of The Pastor’s Prostitute, Escape from the South, Pass on the Baton…
Our reporter mirrors fears and excitement that characterise over-land trip from Lagos to Onitsha in the heat…
•Security loopholes that led to abduction of students and staff of Nigeria-Turkish International College, Ogun State By…
It was a unique gathering of major stakeholders in Nigeria’s marketing industry when the Advertisers Association of…
‘My mum, my idol’ By Damilola Fatunmise Like parents, like son aptly describes rapper, Big Sheff, son…
KEN UGBECHIE The headlines are troubling. The acts are disturbing. Nothing stays the same any longer. The…
My Igbere people have a proverb “ka iro du, ka owu adula”. Which literally means “let there…
dear Njigirl, I have been married for nearly 20 years and I have been the one carrying…
About six months into their relationship, Uchechi and her boyfriend started experiencing major conflicts. They would…
Clifford Crozier, born in 1915; Emilia Tereza Harper, born in 1913; and John Millington Denerley, born in…
“It is really sad that Yomi will pay me evil for good after all I did for…
Ralph, this is a very beautiful piece as usual. Kalu’s move is a masterstroke. In this nation…
I had thought it was a dirty dubious grave humour when I heard that some mischievous people…
Please find herein the transcription of a meeting held recently at a discreet location to find out…
Every business or corporation requires the use of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) processes in the day to…
