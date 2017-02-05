The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
5th February 2017 - MFM FC stun Sunshine Stars in Akure
5th February 2017 - Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly
5th February 2017 - Vehicle importation ban could trigger transnational crime, lawmaker says
5th February 2017 - Travellers rush to board U.S. flights while immigration ban blocked
5th February 2017 - Afghanistan, Pakistan avalanches kill dozens
5th February 2017 - Turkish police detain 400 suspected IS members in nationwide raids
5th February 2017 - At N500 to a dollar the end is nigh
5th February 2017 - Kano DSS director, Charanchi dies
5th February 2017 - Alleged sex scandal: Indicted Reps pick lawyers for $1bn suit against US
5th February 2017 - Buhari set to resume work Monday

National

Politics

Business

Sports

The Sun Awards

The Sun Awards advert

Sun Girl

Today’s Cover

Today’s Cover

Editorial

The DSS and Apostle Suleiman

— 5th February 2017

The recent face-off between the Department of State Services (DSS) and Apostle Johnson Suleiman of Omega Fire…

Like Us on Facebook

Archive

February 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351