The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
16th January 2017 - Gambians flee ahead of Barrow ‘inauguration’
16th January 2017 - Lindsay Lohan may have converted to Islam
16th January 2017 - 10 points from Trump’s plain talk with Michael Gove
16th January 2017 - Osinbajo, Okowa, Gbaramatu monarch in closed door meeting
16th January 2017 - Fani-Kayode in court over money laundering charges
16th January 2017 - 14 witnesses to testify against Justice Ademola, wife
16th January 2017 - Christian Group cautions Govs against discrimination
16th January 2017 - EFCC investigates ‘missing’ N500m Chibok safe school funds
16th January 2017 - Court Order: Amnesty urges Nigeria to release El-Zakzaky
16th January 2017 - 100 ex-servicemen get automatic employment in Nasarawa

National

Politics

Business

Sports

Sun Girl

Today’s Cover

Today’s Cover

Editorial

Like Us on Facebook

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351