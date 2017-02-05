MFM FC stun Sunshine Stars in Akure— 5th February 2017
Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry (MFM) Football Club of Lagos on Sunday stunned hosts Sunshine Stars…
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation, Sen. Ali Wakili, says the ban on importation of vehicles…
Travellers from seven mainly Muslim countries affected by the initial immigration order by President Donald Trump have…
By Uche Nwobi In Anambra State, governorship election clock is ticking and as usual, the number of…
By Iheanacho Nwosu The appointment of Lt General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, an infantry officer from Biu as…
…Party, stakeholders differ on acceptability, standing ahead 2019 elections By ONYEDIKA AGBEDO to many Nigerians who understand…
By Ayo Alonge, ayhalliday@yahoo.com LEKE Ojikutu is the Chief Executive Officer and founder of a number of…
Niger Government on Thursday says it is seeking N2.5 billion loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria…
Some dealers in cooking gas have decried low patronage of their product due to recent hike in…
… Say enough is enough BY GEORGE ALUO A pair of Arsenal fans turned on Arsene Wenger…
Alain Traore’s fine second half strike handed Burkina Faso third place at the 2017 CAF Africa Cup…
STORIES BY PAUL EREWUBA Egypt and Cameroon will battle for the right to be crowned AFCON 2017…
President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly today, February 5, 2017, informing of his…
Heavy snow and avalanches have killed dozens of people in Afghanistan and Pakistan. In Afghanistan nearly 100…
Turkish police have arrested 400 suspected members of the Islamic State terrorist organisation in several provinces, state…
The Kano State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Abdullahi Charanci, has died. Commissioner of…
Three members of the House of Representatives exonerated of sexual misconduct allegations levelled against them by the…
The recent face-off between the Department of State Services (DSS) and Apostle Johnson Suleiman of Omega Fire…
By PRECIOUS IGBAVA AND CHIDIEBERE JOSEPHINE Popular OAP, Omotunde Adebowale David aka Lolo 1 needs no introduction….
…Family members disown newly installed monarch …They’re jokers – Monarch, govt From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Awo-ekiti, a…
By Romanus Ugwu Any car owner residing in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, who has not visited…
…Laments deplorable road, as residents are trapped during rainy season From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Agabi Kingdom,…
By CHRISTY ANYANWU Rykardo Agbor is a Nollywood actor who acts in English and Yoruba movies. Good-looking…
Yemi Adebiyi is the author of The Pastor’s Prostitute, Escape from the South, Pass on the Baton…
Experts worry over maternal, child mortality rate in Nigeria By Job Osazuwa EVERY day across Nigeria, cries…
• The Sun special report on how hemp smoking and other dangerous drugs are taking over university campuses…
It was a unique gathering of major stakeholders in Nigeria’s marketing industry when the Advertisers Association of…
‘Pretty Okafor was never PMAN president’ By Josephine Chidebe As the battle rocking PMAN rages, ex president…
KEN UGBECHIE The government of President Muhammadu Buhari has made history. It has dragged the naira, at…
When the 8-year-old son, of the then Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow, died after a dog bite. Most…
Sometime ago, I did a piece titled, The Blackberry craze. Before this piece, I had done a…
Trust women! They are the same everywhere over matters of the heart. Popular Pastor TD Jakes is…
Hello Njigirl Thank you for your effort in helping relationships with your advice. I am 20-year-old lady,…
There are things you shouldn’t do for love. No matter how strongly you feel about a man…
The kind of things happening in our nation in recent months should ordinarily make us sober and…
I did not know that things have gone this bad. I do know of course that at…
“My wife is the most beautiful thing that has ever happened to me”. “She completes me”. “…
I’m not a fan of President Donald Trump. I was in fact one of the non-American sympathizers…
