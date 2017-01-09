Buhari fires Jim Obazee of Financial Reporting Council— 9th January 2017
(By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye – ABUJA) Forty eight hours after Pastor Enoch Adeboye retired as the National General Overseer of…
From Paul Osuyi, Asaba AFTER about eight years of construction work at the Asaba Airport, indications have…
from JOHN ADAMS, MINNA The Niger State government, on Monday, dispatched a delegation, led by the Former…
By Dickson Okafor House of Representatives Chairman on Environment and Habitat, Obinna Chidoka is not happy with…
From Sola Ojo, Kaduna The political atmosphere in Kaduna State with regards to both the All Progressives…
By Willy Eya Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Rivers State, Felix Obuah believes that only…
By Louis Ibah After almost four months of self-imposed closure, Aero Contractors Airline on December 22, 2016,…
By Adewale Sanyaolu The year 2016 started with gloom, considering the high level of shattered dreams that…
By Isaac Anumihe Even when the economy showed obvious signs of anemia as a result of copious…
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal and Real Madrid forward, has won the FIFA ‘Best Player’ award for 2016. Ronaldo…
BY AYOMIDE JAYEOBA with Agency report Super Eagles and Watford of England striker, Odion Ighalo will this…
.As DRC announce final squad Senior players of Ghana’s Black Stars have retained their squad numbers for…
By Romanus Okoye Prosecution witness, Mr. Ademola Oshodi, has told a Lagos High Court sitting at Ikeja how…
The Nigerian Army has advised members of the public to be on guard as suicide bombers have devised…
From WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti Non-accademic staff of the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Monday, disrupted…
(By Olanrewaju Lawal – BIRNIN KEBBI) Fearing a resurgent Boko Haram, the Kebbi state government is screening returning residents of…
From Linus Oota, Lafia Nasarawa State Police Command said they have rescued 12 children from a suspected…
AS part of its Social Investment Programmes, the Federal Government recently commenced the payment of N5,000 monthly…
By Joy Umukoro For Nonso Asobe Cajetan aka Don Flexx, working with P-Square as Chief Choreographer is…
‘Why Christains must unite in faith’ By Simeon Mpamugoh The need for various Christian denominations to work…
Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called for a law that will allow female…
…Provides 21 shuttles, 20 sienna buses, 20 tricycles From Obinna Odogwu, Ekwulobia There was wild jubilation in…
•As U.S. battles Russia over email hack By Emma Emeozor The collapse of the Soviet Union on…
The Kenyan writer, Ngugi wa Thiong’o: is regarded as the greatest living African novelist at the moment….
By Tessy Igomu Lagos residents were jolted early on December 25, 2016, when the news broke that…
■ What the Fed. Min of Education can, and should do with the N142 billion allocated to…
It was a unique gathering of major stakeholders in Nigeria’s marketing industry when the Advertisers Association of…
‘At 25, I was still a virgin’ By Femi Akinsola, lbadan Eighty-five-year-old matriarch of the Oyin Adejobi…
From Fred Ezeh, Abuja Federal Government said it would sanction special universities found to be operating contrary…
SOMEONE called me last week after reading the first part of this article and declared that the…
It is called immunity clause, and it lives in Section 308 of our constitution, the 1999 constitution. …
The indivisibility or otherwise of Nigeria has been a contentious discourse for a long time. The debate…
I planned to open the 2017 account of this column differently. But, Senator Fatimat Raji Rasaki of…
KEN UGBECHIE Pastor Enoch Adeboye is not your everyday pastor. In a century headlined by rising criminality,…
I have been fighting live battles, with some male chauvinist, who think that infertility and inability of…
With the celebration of the New Year having passed, and the Yuletide season rolls away, there is…
As 2017 opens, one key factor that will determine the tone of relationships between spouses and partners…
It is not out of place for men and women to draft dating New Year resolutions. This…
