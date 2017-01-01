The Sun News
1st January 2017 - Diabetes, Obesity & New Year Resolutions
1st January 2017 - Nigerians demand N100,000 minimum wage
1st January 2017 - Nigeria to languish in recession for 7 years if… –Primate Ayodele
1st January 2017 - LG autonomy: Reps on wild goose chase?
1st January 2017 - PERSONALITY: James Onanefe Ibori: That the tail wind may reign
1st January 2017 - Our emphasis is research, teaching, community services –Prof. Luke Okechukwu Anike, ESUT VC
1st January 2017 - Oritsejafor and burden of leadership: A postscript
1st January 2017 - Osita Chidoka’s “Legitimising the Nigerian state: INEC and elections”: Matters Arising
1st January 2017 - ‘I’ve lost touch with my fiance’
1st January 2017 - Loving ways couples can make their relationships better in 2017

We’ll crush corruption –Buhari

— 1st January 2017

…Wants Niger Delta militants to return to negotiating table From JULIANA TAIWO-OBALONYE, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has…

  • Magu not sacked –Presidency

    — 1st January 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and James Ojo, Abuja The Presidency has denied report making rounds that the acting…

  • Buhari receives Boko Haram flag

    — 1st January 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye,  Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari was on Friday night handed the Boko Haram terrorist flag recovered from…

NDIC, CBN consider crypto currency

— 1st January 2017

By Ayo Alonge, [email protected] Developed countries and indeed their developing counterparts have since begun to tow the…

  • ENTREPRENEUR: How I made my first million after apprenticeship –Seyifunmi Makinde, SeyiMark Bespoke boss

    — 1st January 2017

    By Ayo Alonge [email protected] Seyifunmi Makinde is the CEO of SeyiMark Bespoke, one of the leading fashion…

  • How Nigeria can come out of recession – Prof Oyebode

    — 31st December 2016

    Akin Oyebode is a professor of international law and jurisprudence. He warns President Muhammadu Buhari not to…

