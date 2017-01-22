I’ve forgiven those who impeached me –Abia ex Speaker— 22nd January 2017
From Okey Sampson, Aba Former Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly and Member Representing Isiala Ngwa…
From Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi, has emphasized the need for Islamic…
President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokespersons yesterday night described as “evil rumours” social media reports about the president’s health…
From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki THE South-east zone of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has congratulated Governor Ayo…
By Omoniyi Salaudeen and Onyedika Agbedo Hon Zakari Muhammed, representing Baruten/ Kaiama Federal Constituency in Kwara State,…
“We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it.” –George Orwell By…
Crossbreed grasscutter can help to make emerging farmers successful and they also have a large local and…
By Ayo Alonge, [email protected] Omolade Campbell nurtured her passion for entreprenureship from childhood and now heads Andrezion…
…You don’t love Nigerians more than govt –Emefiele By Isaac Anumihe and James Ojo, Abuja The Chairman…
BY MONICA IHEAKAM Arsenal icon, Thierry Henry, has heaped accolades on Super Eagles youngster, Alex Iwobi, predicting…
.. As People’s Elephant vows to trample on Gombe Utd STORIES BY PAUL EREWUBA The Enyimba of…
Ghana secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations as Asamoah Gyan’s goal…
…As Igbos, Afenifere, ACF set agenda By Onyedika Agbedo Since the January 10, 2017 general election of…
The serene academic environment of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), in Borno State, was on Monday shattered…
By Bolatito Adebayo ali Nuhu is the king of Kannywood and he’s well known for his good…
Kerosene scarcity: Hard times are here From Bamigbola Gbolaguunte, Akure Following the scarcity of kerosene in many…
From Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja It is a tale of striking ironies. Opulence on one side, squalor and…
From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha For embarking on road projects in their area, the people of Ogidi…
–Charles Odunukwe, President General, Aka Ikenga By Christy Anyanwu Charles Odunukwe is a businessman and the President…
The Kenyan writer, Ngugi wa Thiong’o: is regarded as the greatest living African novelist at the moment….
Security experts, lawyers proffer tips on tackling national plague, advocate the ‘Anambra initiative’ By Cosmas Omegoh When…
■ Inside story of how the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), Benue State, lost two of…
It was a unique gathering of major stakeholders in Nigeria’s marketing industry when the Advertisers Association of…
‘It took me 10 years to record first album’ By Tony Ogaga and Precious Agbava For years…
There is increasing concern around the world about the rising number of political leaders who lie. Barefaced…
Marriage has never had to prove itself worthy more than in this century. It is getting harder…
On Thursday, Oct 13, 2016, 221 people made up of drivers and others enjoyed what in Nigerian…
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, recently, spoke the minds of well-meaning Nigerians when he declared, at…
Last week, my focus was on ‘Moving Nigeria to greatness’, and in that piece I drew from…
Nigeria Customs is without a doubt one of the most corrupt agencies of government and in its…
I’m taking the battle right back to the doorsteps of men. They’ve had such a swell time…
Since the beginning, evil has permeated the world. History is replete with stories of wicked people who…
A Pandora box was opened inadvertently two weeks ago, when I wrote on “male infertility “. “Doc,…
KEN UGBECHIE I concur that corruption is the chief problem of Nigeria. I reason with purveyors of…
