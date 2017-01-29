The Sun News
29th January 2017 - French presidential race heats up
29th January 2017 - No going back on nationwide strike, says ASUP
29th January 2017 - Government denies importing genetically modified rice
29th January 2017 - Nigeria, 7th biggest source of foreign students in Canada
29th January 2017 - Israeli-style Kibbutz to be established in Igbo states
29th January 2017 - Transparency watchword in Magu’s nomination, says Sonaiya
29th January 2017 - Roger Federer wins Australian Open, 18th Grand Slam
29th January 2017 - Presidency releases photos of Buhari and wife in London
29th January 2017 - Dalung’s wife, Naomi dies
29th January 2017 - Many things I don’t understand

National

French presidential race heats up

— 29th January 2017

A new chapter has opened in France’s closely contested presidential election campaign on Sunday as Socialists voted…

Politics

Business

Why vehicles imported through Cotonou are cheaper –Akeem Ojora,CEO, Ojora Autos Nigeria Limited

— 29th January 2017

By Ayo Alonge, [email protected] With over 24 years of chairing the affairs of his automobile dealership, Akeem…

Sports

Sun Girl

Today’s Cover

Today’s Cover

Editorial

Resurgence of Lassa fever

— 29th January 2017

The increasing incidence of Lassa fever in seven states in the country is worrisome. The Federal Government…

