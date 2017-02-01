NATO chief urges Russia to end Ukraine conflict— 1st February 2017
NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday urged Russia to “use its considerable influence over the separatists to…
(ABUJA) The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday ordered the remand of Shamsudeen Bala, son of former…
Six-hundred-and-fifty violators of Anambra Signage Law were prosecuted between July and December 2016, the Anambra Signage and…
From Paul Osuyi, Asaba THE Ali Modu Sheriff-led faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday…
• Buhari may go for a private lawyer as replacement From Godwin Tsa, Abuja By February 10,…
•Gov’s call okay, say others From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha, Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki, Chidi Nnadi, Enugu, Geoffrey…
By Olabisi Olaleye bisiolaleye@gmail.com 08094000013, 08111813040 Experts have named 2017 the year of artificial intelligence and this…
By Isaac Anumihe Nigeria’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index PMI fell to 48.2 per cent in January 2017,…
…..No he’s not, says spokesman From Uche Usim, Abuja Ndigbo Bu Otu Union (NBOU), a pro-Igbo…
• As Eagles winger joins Barca BY MONICA IHEAKAM Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo has passed his medical…
BY JOE APU Seven time winners of the African Cup of Nations, Egypt will today seek to…
By George Aluo United States of America (USA) based patron of Rangers, Benson Ejindu has given a…
The Jigawa Commissioner for Health, Dr Abba Zakari said the state government would employ 450 health workers…
From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Ali Modu Sheriff-led faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday,…
A nutrition specialist, Mrs Ada Ezeogu, says 13 per cent of newborn deaths can be averted if…
From: Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, on Wednesday, signed into law a bill on kidnapping…
IT is disheartening that the initial optimism that greeted government’s efforts to revamp the crisis-torn power sector…
The much-awaited movie “The Guest’’ produced by a renowned thespian, Rita Dominic is set for it first…
Governors, leaders meet to plot way forward ‘It is in our interest to unite as a region,…
By Romanus Ugwu Any car owner residing in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, who has not visited…
…Laments deplorable road, as residents are trapped during rainy season From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Agabi Kingdom,…
By Musa Omale Last Saturday, January 28, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson hit 51 years, having been…
Yemi Adebiyi is the author of The Pastor’s Prostitute, Escape from the South, Pass on the Baton…
•Agony in Enugu community over killing of vigilante chief From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha In the evening of…
• The Sun special report on how hemp smoking and other dangerous drugs are taking over university campuses…
It was a unique gathering of major stakeholders in Nigeria’s marketing industry when the Advertisers Association of…
‘My mum, my idol’ By Damilola Fatunmise Like parents, like son aptly describes rapper, Big Sheff, son…
Two major issues dominated public discourse in the past week. First, is the raging rumour on the…
“Dear Prof., thanks a lot for the oil you sent to me. The demonic noise that usually…
It’s good that as a result of the reactions he received from some readers of his column,…
“Your win has always been my win…. There is no way I would be at 23 without…
I’m not one of those who are spreading false news of death about our president. And this…
The decision by the Lagos State Government to close down a dodgy medical centre in the state…
To be, or not to be: That is the question: Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to…
From Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it was not involved in the…
“Not a single soul has been prosecuted, let alone jailed for the genocide in Southern Kaduna and…
It is, indeed, a year like no other for Yahaya Bello (YB), Governor of Kogi State. One…
